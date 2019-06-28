Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Trading 8.7% Higher

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s share price traded up 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.85. 3,132,675 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 1,320,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.67.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,443,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,479 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 402.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,211,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after acquiring an additional 20,189,504 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 24,451,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,436,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 207,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,154,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 868,486 shares during the last quarter.

Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.