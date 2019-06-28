RevolutionVR 1-Day Volume Hits $31,092.00 (RVR)

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One RevolutionVR coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and LiteBit.eu. Over the last week, RevolutionVR has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. RevolutionVR has a market cap of $1.89 million and $31,092.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.46 or 0.01036270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00015739 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000898 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR (RVR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. RevolutionVR’s official website is revolutionvr.live . The official message board for RevolutionVR is revolutionvr.live/blog . RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

RevolutionVR Coin Trading

RevolutionVR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RevolutionVR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RevolutionVR using one of the exchanges listed above.

