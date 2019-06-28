Reviewing Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) & USA Compression Partners (NASDAQ:USAC)

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) and USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.1% of USA Compression Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rattler Midstream and USA Compression Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rattler Midstream N/A N/A N/A USA Compression Partners 2.86% 1.38% 0.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rattler Midstream and USA Compression Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rattler Midstream N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A USA Compression Partners $584.35 million 2.77 -$10.55 million ($0.43) -41.74

Rattler Midstream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than USA Compression Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rattler Midstream and USA Compression Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rattler Midstream 0 4 11 0 2.73 USA Compression Partners 0 2 4 0 2.67

Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $22.54, indicating a potential upside of 13.03%. USA Compression Partners has a consensus price target of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 12.53%. Given Rattler Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rattler Midstream is more favorable than USA Compression Partners.

Dividends

USA Compression Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Rattler Midstream does not pay a dividend. USA Compression Partners pays out -488.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

USA Compression Partners beats Rattler Midstream on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment. It also provides compression services in various shale plays, including the Utica, Marcellus, Permian Basin, Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Mississippi Lime, Granite Wash, Woodford, Barnett, Haynesville, Niobrara, and Fayetteville shales. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 1,799,781 horsepower in its fleet. It serves oil companies; and independent producers, processors, gatherers, and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression GP, LLC operates as the general partner of USA Compression Partners, LP. The company was formerly known as Compression Holdings, LP, and changed its name to USA Compression Partners, LP in June 2011. USA Compression Partners, LP was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

