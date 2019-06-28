Reviewing Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) & Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novocure and Pro-Dex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novocure $248.07 million 23.49 -$63.56 million ($0.69) -88.19 Pro-Dex $22.47 million 2.43 $1.62 million N/A N/A

Pro-Dex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novocure.

Profitability

This table compares Novocure and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novocure -20.42% -47.23% -16.47% Pro-Dex 12.98% 19.69% 14.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Novocure and Pro-Dex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novocure 0 3 4 0 2.57 Pro-Dex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Novocure presently has a consensus target price of $48.57, suggesting a potential downside of 20.18%. Pro-Dex has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.94%. Given Pro-Dex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pro-Dex is more favorable than Novocure.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Novocure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Novocure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of Pro-Dex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Novocure has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Novocure on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the name of Pro-Dex.Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

