Reviewing Macerich (NYSE:MAC) and CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL)

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) and CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Macerich pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. CBL & Associates Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 30.3%. Macerich pays out 77.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CBL & Associates Properties pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macerich has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. CBL & Associates Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Macerich and CBL & Associates Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macerich 2 10 3 0 2.07 CBL & Associates Properties 5 3 0 0 1.38

Macerich presently has a consensus price target of $63.33, suggesting a potential upside of 89.39%. CBL & Associates Properties has a consensus price target of $2.60, suggesting a potential upside of 162.28%. Given CBL & Associates Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CBL & Associates Properties is more favorable than Macerich.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Macerich and CBL & Associates Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macerich $960.35 million 4.92 $60.02 million $3.85 8.69 CBL & Associates Properties $858.56 million 0.20 -$78.57 million $1.73 0.57

Macerich has higher revenue and earnings than CBL & Associates Properties. CBL & Associates Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macerich, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Macerich shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Macerich shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Macerich and CBL & Associates Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macerich 10.67% 3.75% 1.34% CBL & Associates Properties -14.34% -9.49% -1.89%

Volatility & Risk

Macerich has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBL & Associates Properties has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Macerich beats CBL & Associates Properties on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago, and the New York Metro area to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has earned Nareit's prestigious "Leader in the Light" award every year from 2014-2018. For the fourth straight year in 2018 Macerich achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector, among many other environmental accomplishments.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties. CBL continuously strengthens its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties.

