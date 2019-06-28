Reviewing Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank of Montreal and Royal Bank of Canada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Montreal 1 7 2 0 2.10 Royal Bank of Canada 1 3 6 0 2.50

Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus target price of $114.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.52%. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus target price of $103.67, suggesting a potential upside of 31.24%. Given Bank of Montreal’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bank of Montreal is more favorable than Royal Bank of Canada.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of Montreal and Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Montreal $25.01 billion 1.92 $4.24 billion $6.99 10.74 Royal Bank of Canada $43.93 billion 2.58 $9.64 billion $6.53 12.10

Royal Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Montreal. Bank of Montreal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Bank of Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.1% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of Royal Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Montreal and Royal Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Montreal 17.27% 14.54% 0.78% Royal Bank of Canada 20.04% 17.36% 0.96%

Risk and Volatility

Bank of Montreal has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of Montreal pays an annual dividend of $2.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Royal Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $3.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Bank of Montreal pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Bank of Canada pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Montreal has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Bank of Montreal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Royal Bank of Canada beats Bank of Montreal on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products. It also offers equity and debt underwriting, corporate lending and project financing, mergers and acquisitions advisory services, securitization, treasury management, risk management, equity and fixed income research, and institutional sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and government clients. In addition, the company offers trade finance, investment management, online investing, trust and estate services, tax planning, and investment solutions to institutional investors, as well as industry-leading research, sales, and trading services. It operates approximately 1,500 branches in Canada and the United States, as well as offices in 27 jurisdictions. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals. It also provides lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, and trade products and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses. In addition, this segment offers international financing and trade promotion services through branches, automated teller machines, and online and mobile banking. The company's Wealth Management provides investment, trust, banking, credit, and other wealth management solutions to high and ultra-high net worth clients; and asset management products to institutional and individual clients through its distribution channels and third-party distributors. Its Insurance segment offers life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, annuities, and reinsurance advice and solutions; and creditor and business insurance services to individual, business, and group clients through its field sales force, advice centers, and online, as well as through independent insurance advisors and affinity relationships. The company's Investor & Treasury Services segment provides asset, cash management, transaction banking, and treasury services to institutional clients; correspondent banking and trade finance services for financial institutions; and short-term funding and liquidity management services. Its Capital Markets segment offers corporate and investment banking, as well as equity and debt origination, distribution, sale, and trading services for corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, governments, and central banks. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

