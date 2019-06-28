Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:HAIR) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,168,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the previous session’s volume of 668,206 shares.The stock last traded at $0.59 and had previously closed at $0.49.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restoration Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restoration Robotics in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Restoration Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Restoration Robotics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.86 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restoration Robotics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 4.16.

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Restoration Robotics had a negative net margin of 128.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,909.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restoration Robotics Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Restoration Robotics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Restoration Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restoration Robotics by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 175,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 82,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restoration Robotics by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 101,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restoration Robotics by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 231,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 154,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

