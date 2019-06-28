Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,439,100 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the May 15th total of 3,529,800 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 947,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

NYSE:REZI traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $21.92. 3,819,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.04.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Stephen Montgomery Kelly purchased 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $126,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 20,101 shares of company stock valued at $407,526 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,847,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,627,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,261,000 after acquiring an additional 356,787 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,146,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,691,000 after acquiring an additional 186,389 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,581,000. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

