Repme Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,686.00 (RPM)

Repme (CURRENCY:RPM) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. Repme has a total market capitalization of $326,345.00 and $5,686.00 worth of Repme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Repme has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Repme token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Token Store and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00286353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.97 or 0.01783393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00152228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00030262 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000528 BTC.

About Repme

Repme’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. Repme’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,220,523,483 tokens. Repme’s official message board is medium.com/@repmedapp . Repme’s official website is repme.io . Repme’s official Twitter account is @repmeio

Repme Token Trading

Repme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Repme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Repme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Repme using one of the exchanges listed above.

