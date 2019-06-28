Regalcoin (REC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.00

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. In the last week, Regalcoin has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. Regalcoin has a market capitalization of $85,944.00 and $6.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Regalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000128 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001530 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Regalcoin Coin Profile

REC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Regalcoin is regalcoin.co

Regalcoin Coin Trading

Regalcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Regalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Regalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

