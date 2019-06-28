Redcentric’s (RCN) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Redcentric (LON:RCN) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RCN opened at GBX 78.80 ($1.03) on Tuesday. Redcentric has a twelve month low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.40 ($1.21). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Redcentric’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.27%.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. The company offers applications services, including mainframe software support services and application acceleration services. It also provides collaboration services comprising IP telephony, SIP trunks, unified communications, video conferencing, calls and lines, mobile, and inbound services; and infrastructure services consisting of data management, disaster recovery as a service, hosted desktop, hosting and collocation, hybrid cloud, infrastructure as a service, managed exchange, software as a service, virtualization, and server load balancing services.

