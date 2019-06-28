RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $163.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $123.50 and a 1-year high of $169.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.06.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total value of $75,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $248,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $1,887,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,469,000 after buying an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 21.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

