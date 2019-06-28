Raymond James Boosts Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Price Target to C$19.50

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Alaris Royalty in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of AD opened at C$19.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.83. Alaris Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$15.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.41. The stock has a market cap of $704.10 million and a PE ratio of 9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.91, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaris Royalty will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. Alaris Royalty’s payout ratio is 79.63%.

In related news, Director Gary Patterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.98, for a total transaction of C$56,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$537,836.26. Also, Senior Officer Curtis James Krawetz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.61, for a total transaction of C$111,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$683,377.81. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $215,125 in the last three months.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

