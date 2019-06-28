Rapids (RPD) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Rapids has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $17,741.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rapids has traded up 40.5% against the dollar. One Rapids token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rapids alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00277226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.86 or 0.01732110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000906 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00149073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00025498 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 21,147,504,282 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,345,577,612 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.