Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) Short Interest Update

Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

In other Randolph Bancorp news, insider Thomas A. Foresta purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new position in Randolph Bancorp during the first quarter worth $259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 534,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,556,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RNDB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. 2,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,761. Randolph Bancorp has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.20. Randolph Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.