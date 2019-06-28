Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) Short Interest Update

Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.
In other Randolph Bancorp news, insider Thomas A. Foresta purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ RNDB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. 2,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,761. Randolph Bancorp has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.20. Randolph Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter.
About Randolph Bancorp
Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.
