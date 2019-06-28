Quentin Clark Sells 16,666 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $416,816.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Quentin Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $376,984.92.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $391,817.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27. Dropbox Inc has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.58 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,372,000 after purchasing an additional 811,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,775,000 after purchasing an additional 910,593 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Dropbox by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,198,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,469 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dropbox by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,016,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,439 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Dropbox by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,653,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,642,000 after purchasing an additional 738,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

