QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Sees Large Volume Increase

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 31,746,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 511% from the previous session’s volume of 5,195,357 shares.The stock last traded at $7.23 and had previously closed at $6.99.

Several research firms have commented on QEP. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 2.00.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 60.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEP. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in QEP Resources by 2,702.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

