Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Packaging Corp Of America Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.09. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut Packaging Corp Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.36.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $93.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.06. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $118.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 111,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,911,000 after acquiring an additional 62,433 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

