Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for AGCO Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for AGCO in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on AGCO from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on AGCO and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AGCO to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.17.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $77.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AGCO has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $78.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.56. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

In related news, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $7,159,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $1,821,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,254.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,869,380 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in AGCO by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

