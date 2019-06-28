PTON (PTON) Price Hits $0.0005

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, PTON has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One PTON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDCM and Bilaxy. PTON has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $117,659.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00285795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.18 or 0.01774093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008496 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00154406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00027736 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000527 BTC.

PTON Token Profile

PTON’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,084,887,645 tokens. PTON’s official website is foresting.io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io

Buying and Selling PTON

PTON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDCM and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

