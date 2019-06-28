Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Short Interest Down 10.2% in June

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,218,100 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 11,382,500 shares. Approximately 19.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 438,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,402,000 after purchasing an additional 248,243 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 355,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 63,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,830,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter.

PBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 15th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.77.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $975,776,989.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $975,777,020.00. The stock had a trading volume of 821,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 350,998,928.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.22 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

