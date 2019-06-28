PPL (NYSE:PPL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PPL Corporation is poised to gain from its capital investment plan that focuses on infrastructure projects for generation, transmission and distribution. The company expects to recover 70% of the investment by six months and 80% within a year, which will provide strong earnings visibility. It has reestablished its hedge levels to shield itself from any near-term decline in GBP. The company’s asset portfolio and business model can adapt to various market scenarios. However, shares of PPL Corporation have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company's operating expenses are rising at a higher rate compared with increase in revenues, which is exerting pressure on margin. Ongoing changes in environmental regulations and costs of compliance with environmental laws vary on a consistent basis. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PPL from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an average rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

PPL stock opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76. PPL has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,425,000 after buying an additional 216,826 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

