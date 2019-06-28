Porvair’s (PRV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 550 ($7.19).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective (up from GBX 580 ($7.58)) on shares of Porvair in a report on Monday.

LON:PRV opened at GBX 598 ($7.81) on Monday. Porvair has a one year low of GBX 401 ($5.24) and a one year high of GBX 620 ($8.10). The firm has a market capitalization of $272.97 million and a P/E ratio of 27.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 553.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

About Porvair

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

