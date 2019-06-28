Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) Short Interest Update

Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the May 15th total of 232,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance stock. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Almitas Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Portman Ridge Finance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PTMN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 326,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,090. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.65. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $91.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.13). Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 88.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

