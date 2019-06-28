PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) to post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PolyOne’s earnings. PolyOne reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyOne will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PolyOne.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $899.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.33 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.76%. PolyOne’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded PolyOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wellington Shields upgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks upgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on PolyOne from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 2,760.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 902,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 871,249 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POL traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,272. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. PolyOne has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

