Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTI opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.38.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yaky Yanay acquired 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,253,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,131.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 266.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 12.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,793,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 406,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

