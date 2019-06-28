Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Trading Up 6.1%

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) shares were up 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 764,886 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 397,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PIRS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $217.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.13.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 84.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 222,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 525,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 100,308 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 56,072 shares during the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.