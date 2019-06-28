PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Stock Price Up 6.4%

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $12.42. Approximately 118,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 303,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

PHAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $27.00 target price on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $315.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Research analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAS. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

