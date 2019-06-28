PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives $21.16 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.48.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCG. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded PG&E from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. 10,740,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,599,629. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.04. PG&E has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $49.42.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 42.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCG. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at $445,000,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at $394,618,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $97,308,000. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of PG&E by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $67,811,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.