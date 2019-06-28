Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Shares Up 18.7%

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) shares shot up 18.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.74. 940,241 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 510% from the average session volume of 154,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Pfenex alerts:

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pfenex by 19.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 34,844 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,622,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 72,184 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period.

About Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.