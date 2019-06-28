Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of research firms have commented on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perspecta to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price target on shares of Perspecta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

In other Perspecta news, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,869.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $101,110.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,699 shares of company stock worth $302,288 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Perspecta by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Perspecta by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Perspecta by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Perspecta by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 134,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in Perspecta by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 25,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the period.

Perspecta stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.22. 43,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,726. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68. Perspecta has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

Perspecta Company Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

