Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.
A number of research firms have commented on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perspecta to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price target on shares of Perspecta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th.
In other Perspecta news, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,869.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $101,110.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,699 shares of company stock worth $302,288 over the last 90 days.
Perspecta stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.22. 43,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,726. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68. Perspecta has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64.
Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.
