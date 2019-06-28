Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSN. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,670 ($34.89) to GBX 2,630 ($34.37) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,616.82 ($34.19).

PSN stock opened at GBX 1,937.50 ($25.32) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and a PE ratio of 6.90. Persimmon has a 12 month low of GBX 1,825.50 ($23.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,577 ($33.67). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,006.42.

In other news, insider Rachel Kentleton acquired 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,041 ($26.67) per share, with a total value of £13,429.78 ($17,548.39).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

