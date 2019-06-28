Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of OXB stock opened at GBX 700 ($9.15) on Wednesday. Oxford BioMedica has a 1 year low of GBX 581 ($7.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,029.40 ($13.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $534.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 717.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.44.

In other Oxford BioMedica news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 722 ($9.43) per share, for a total transaction of £2,671.40 ($3,490.66). Also, insider Andrew Heath bought 3,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 673 ($8.79) per share, with a total value of £22,289.76 ($29,125.52). Insiders have bought 4,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,022 in the last quarter.

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

