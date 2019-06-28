Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for U and I Group (LON:UAI)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of U and I Group (LON:UAI) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

UAI stock opened at GBX 139.40 ($1.82) on Tuesday. U and I Group has a 1 year low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 245.50 ($3.21). The company has a market capitalization of $174.10 million and a P/E ratio of 36.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from U and I Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. U and I Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.58%.

U and I Group Company Profile

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

