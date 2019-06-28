Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for McKay Securities (LON:MCKS)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

McKay Securities stock opened at GBX 237 ($3.10) on Tuesday. McKay Securities has a one year low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a one year high of GBX 283 ($3.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 241.89. The company has a market capitalization of $223.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from McKay Securities’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. McKay Securities’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

