Peel Hunt Lowers 888 Holdings Public (LON:888) Price Target to GBX 200

888 Holdings Public (LON:888) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 888 Holdings Public to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded 888 Holdings Public to an “add” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get 888 Holdings Public alerts:

Shares of 888 opened at GBX 159.70 ($2.09) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 143.86. 888 Holdings Public has a twelve month low of GBX 126.70 ($1.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 274.60 ($3.59). The company has a market capitalization of $586.92 million and a PE ratio of 6.19.

In other news, insider Itai Frieberger sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99), for a total transaction of £3,040,000 ($3,972,298.45).

About 888 Holdings Public

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for 888 Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.