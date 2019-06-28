Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PZZA. ValuEngine cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s Int’l currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Shares of PZZA opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $60.56.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $398.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.67 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 3,451,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $157,487,975.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,509,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,402,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 200,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $10,146,208.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,196,724 shares in the company, valued at $466,365,874.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,765,557 shares of company stock worth $173,644,058. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

