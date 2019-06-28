Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at National Bank Financial

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PONY. Eight Capital upped their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$1.85 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, GMP Securities decreased their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Painted Pony Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.39.

Shares of TSE PONY opened at C$0.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.61 million and a PE ratio of 13.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. Painted Pony Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.96 and a 52-week high of C$3.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.15.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

