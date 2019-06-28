ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. ORIX’s rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.
Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $115.30 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ORIX an industry rank of 222 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.
IX stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.81. 567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.64. ORIX has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $85.83. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.
ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($2.87). ORIX had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ORIX will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.
