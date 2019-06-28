ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. ORIX’s rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $115.30 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ORIX an industry rank of 222 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ORIX by 3.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in ORIX by 158.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 25,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in ORIX by 134.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 71,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 41,262 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ORIX by 40.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in ORIX in the first quarter worth $49,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IX stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.81. 567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.64. ORIX has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $85.83. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($2.87). ORIX had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ORIX will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

