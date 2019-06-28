OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Trading 10.6% Higher

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN)’s share price traded up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.08. 737,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 345% from the average session volume of 165,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of OptiNose to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on shares of OptiNose and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Get OptiNose alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $281.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 983.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OptiNose Inc will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in OptiNose by 1,569.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in OptiNose by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in OptiNose by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in OptiNose by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 493,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.