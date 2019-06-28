OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.78. OptimumBank shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 4,712 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.40.

OptimumBank Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

