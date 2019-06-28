Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 206.12% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kadmon’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

KDMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Kadmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.77 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

NYSE:KDMN opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 2,509.88% and a negative return on equity of 91.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kadmon will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 50,967 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,874,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 105,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 72,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 880.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

