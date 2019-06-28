Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 365.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

ODFL traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $149.26. 509,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $170.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $990.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 23.87%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

