Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Acquires £3,383.50 in Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) insider Richard King purchased 3,350 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £3,383.50 ($4,421.14).

Richard King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Richard King purchased 3,350 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £3,383.50 ($4,421.14).

OIT stock opened at GBX 101 ($1.32) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 98.95. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 107.58 ($1.41).

