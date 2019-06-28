OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Monday, April 29th. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of OCFC opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.75. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.12 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,463,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,955,000 after purchasing an additional 201,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,627,000 after purchasing an additional 103,224 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,335,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,137,000 after purchasing an additional 163,327 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 713,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 591,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.