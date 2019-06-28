Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) were up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 100,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,973,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OBLN shares. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.04.

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.59% and a negative net margin of 147.30%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Obalon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Recommended Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.