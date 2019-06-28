Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 99.2% from the May 15th total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $24.00 price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of OMP stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. Oasis Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 20.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.