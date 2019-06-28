Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.45. 539,257 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 366% from the average session volume of 115,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 175.82% and a negative net margin of 6,101.69%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.