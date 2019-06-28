NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,282.00.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of NVR from $3,030.00 to $3,410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $3,500.00 price target on shares of NVR and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $3,467.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NVR traded up $36.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,370.25. The stock had a trading volume of 24,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,894. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,317.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. NVR has a 1 year low of $2,040.71 and a 1 year high of $3,489.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $47.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $34.45 by $13.19. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 46.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $39.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR will post 198.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,236.84, for a total transaction of $3,884,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,902,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,258.35, for a total transaction of $6,190,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,970 shares in the company, valued at $371,354,149.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,320 shares of company stock worth $83,126,269. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

