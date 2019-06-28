Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.20.
Shares of NUAN stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.22. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $18.16.
In other news, Director Mark R. Laret sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $173,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,644.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 45,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $789,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 629,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,952,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,293 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,400,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,938,000 after buying an additional 81,511 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,065,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,424,000 after buying an additional 277,227 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,347,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,825,000 after buying an additional 165,993 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,191,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,610,000 after buying an additional 262,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,686,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,332,000 after buying an additional 207,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
Nuance Communications Company Profile
Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.
