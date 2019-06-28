Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.22. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $18.16.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.90 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark R. Laret sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $173,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,644.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 45,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $789,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 629,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,952,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,293 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,400,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,938,000 after buying an additional 81,511 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,065,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,424,000 after buying an additional 277,227 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,347,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,825,000 after buying an additional 165,993 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,191,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,610,000 after buying an additional 262,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,686,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,332,000 after buying an additional 207,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

